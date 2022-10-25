Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMedia: Russia launches 10 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones from Belarus.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 25, 2022 12:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper, cited intelligence sources. An air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Social network users reported that Shahed-136 drones had been seen in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts. 

