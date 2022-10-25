Media: Russia launches 10 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones from Belarus.
October 25, 2022 12:07 pm
Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper, cited intelligence sources. An air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Social network users reported that Shahed-136 drones had been seen in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.
