externalAxios: Israel turns down US request to approve missile supplies to Ukraine.

May 25, 2022 11:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Israel has rejected a U.S. request to allow Germany to send Spike anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, Axios reported on May 25, citing U.S. and Israeli officials. Spike missiles are produced in Germany with Israeli technology under an Israeli license. Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Israel has taken a neutral stance and refused to supply weapons to Ukraine.

