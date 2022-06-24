Axios: Israel turns down US request to approve missile supplies to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 25, 2022 11:54 pm
Israel has rejected a U.S. request to allow Germany to send Spike anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, Axios reported on May 25, citing U.S. and Israeli officials. Spike missiles are produced in Germany with Israeli technology under an Israeli license. Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Israel has taken a neutral stance and refused to supply weapons to Ukraine.