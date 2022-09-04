Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 4, 2022 8:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Development Minister Svenja Schulze said that Germany will provide 200 million euros ($199 million) to fund aid programs for internally displaced people in Ukraine, Reuters reports citing Funke Media group.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
