Media: Fuel tanks on fire in Russian-occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast

October 26, 2022 11:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Local media reported, citing the Russian-installed emergency service, that 12 fuel tanks caught fire in Russian-occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast, in the late evening of Oct. 26.

According to earlier media reports, a fire broke out due to shelling and an explosion occurred in the area near the railway station in the city.

Shakhtarsk has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

