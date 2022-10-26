Media: Fuel tanks on fire in Russian-occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast
October 26, 2022 11:51 pm
Local media reported, citing the Russian-installed emergency service, that 12 fuel tanks caught fire in Russian-occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast, in the late evening of Oct. 26.
According to earlier media reports, a fire broke out due to shelling and an explosion occurred in the area near the railway station in the city.
Shakhtarsk has been occupied by Russia since 2014.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.