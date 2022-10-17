Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 16, 2022 1:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
French President Emmanuel Macron has backed a proposal to train Ukrainian soldiers in the country, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told Le Parisien newspaper on Oct. 15, adding that the training plan will allow "up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers to be welcomed in France." Ukrainian soldiers will be assigned to French units for several weeks, Le Parisien wrote. 


