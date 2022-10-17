Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Monday, October 17, 2022

externalMedia: Fire breaks out at the Kerch bridge

This item is part of our running news digest

October 8, 2022 8:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian media reported an explosion at the Kerch Bridge in Crimea at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8. People are not allowed on the road-and-rail bridge at the time of publication. Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti said a fuel tank was on fire on one section of the bridge and added that the shipping arches are not damaged. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
