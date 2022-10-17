Media: Fire breaks out at the Kerch bridge
October 8, 2022 8:35 am
Ukrainian media reported an explosion at the Kerch Bridge in Crimea at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8. People are not allowed on the road-and-rail bridge at the time of publication. Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti said a fuel tank was on fire on one section of the bridge and added that the shipping arches are not damaged.
