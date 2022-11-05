According to Ukraine’s Suspilne television, several explosions were heard in Kherson at around 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 5. On Nov. 1, the Russian occupation government stepped up the deportation of local residents from Kherson Oblast amid Ukraine’s continuing counter-offensive. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Nov. 4. that Russia might withdraw its forces from parts of Kherson Oblast.