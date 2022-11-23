Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Mayor: Water supply suspended in Kyiv due to Russian strikes.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 5:04 pm
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that specialists are working on restoring it as soon as possible. 

“Engineers are also working to restore power supply in the capital,” he added.

On Nov. 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of cruise missiles, targeting critical infrastructure.

Tags: Nov. 23 missile attack
