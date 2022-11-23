Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Mayor: Several more explosions heard in different parts of Kyiv.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 2:33 pm
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that rescue workers are going to the places that were hit by Russia. 

Klitschko also said that there are emergency blackouts in different parts of Kyiv due to the attack. 

Previously he said that Russia had hit an infrastructure facility in the city.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
