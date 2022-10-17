Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMayor: Russian forces shell Kharkiv residential neighborhood

This item is part of our running news digest

September 22, 2022 3:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces shelled Kharkiv’s residential Kyiv District on Sept. 22, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. According to preliminary information, no homes were damaged, but a building nearby is on fire, Terekhov said. Information on casualties is currently being confirmed.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
