Mayor: Russian forces shell Kharkiv residential neighborhood
September 22, 2022 3:53 am
Russian forces shelled Kharkiv’s residential Kyiv District on Sept. 22, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. According to preliminary information, no homes were damaged, but a building nearby is on fire, Terekhov said. Information on casualties is currently being confirmed.
