Mayor: Russian forces shell Kharkiv overnight on Sept. 12
This item is part of our running news digest
September 12, 2022 3:06 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a residential building in the Novobavarskyi district was hit by Russian shelling. There is no information on casualties or damages available at the moment.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.