This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 3:06 am
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a residential building in the Novobavarskyi district was hit by Russian shelling. There is no information on casualties or damages available at the moment.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
