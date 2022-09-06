Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 6, 2022 3:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district overnight on Sept. 6, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. One rocket hit a residential building, killing a woman. Another rocket flew by a residential house, causing a fire.

