Mayor: Russian forces shell Kharkiv, 1 killed
September 6, 2022 3:58 am
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district overnight on Sept. 6, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. One rocket hit a residential building, killing a woman. Another rocket flew by a residential house, causing a fire.
