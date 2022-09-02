Mayor: Russian forces hit Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.
September 2, 2022 1:57 pm
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that overnight, Russia damaged four vehicles and two undisclosed infrastructure sites.
