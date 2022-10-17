Mayor: Russian forces prevent civilians from evacuating occupied territories
October 14, 2022 5:57 pm
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said in a briefing on Oct. 14 that over 4,000 people are stuck at a checkpoint at Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, awaiting entry into Ukrainian-controlled territory. Fedorov noted that Russian forces permit no more than 20 to 30 cars to leave Russian-occupied territory through the checkpoint per day. On Oct. 8, Fedorov reported that over 6,000 civilians were stuck at the checkpoint for 10 days.
