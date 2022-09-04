Mayor: Russian forces continue shelling Kharkiv on Sept. 4
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 2:14 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a residential area in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district was shelled twice overnight on Sept. 4. Casualties and damages are still being clarified, Terekhov said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.