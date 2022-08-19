Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 19, 2022 7:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russian forces fired on three of Kharkiv’s districts at around 5:44 a.m. on Aug. 18. Terekhov reported that Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi, Osnovyanskyi, and Nemyshlianskyi districts were affected. A residential building was damaged and an unspeci caught fire as a result of the shelling. One injury was reported so far.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
