Mayor: Russian forces attack Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Kharkiv came under Russian attack for the second time on Dec. 28.

Russian forces reportedly launched Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, but Terekhov did not report any damages or casualties.

Earlier on Dec. 28, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Russian forces launched Shahed-136 drones on Ukraine, threatening the city of Odesa.

Overnight on Dec. 28, an air raid alert was activated across several Ukrainian oblasts, including Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones since September, targeting civilians and destroying energy infrastructure across the country.