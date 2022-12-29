Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Mayor: Russian forces attack Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 12:40 am
Share

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Kharkiv came under Russian attack for the second time on Dec. 28. 

Russian forces reportedly launched Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, but Terekhov did not report any damages or casualties. 

Earlier on Dec. 28, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Russian forces launched Shahed-136 drones on Ukraine, threatening the city of Odesa. 

Overnight on Dec. 28, an air raid alert was activated across several Ukrainian oblasts, including Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones since September, targeting civilians and destroying energy infrastructure across the country.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK