Mayor: Over 6,000 civilian cars fleeing Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast stuck at checkpoint
October 8, 2022 10:23 pm
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said in a televised address on Oct. 8 that some cars have been stuck at the checkpoint in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, for over 10 days awaiting entry into Ukrainian-controlled territory.
