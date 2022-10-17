Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 8, 2022 10:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said in a televised address on Oct. 8 that some cars have been stuck at the checkpoint in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, for over 10 days awaiting entry into Ukrainian-controlled territory.

