Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitipol urges local men to evacuate amid mobilization in Russia
September 21, 2022 10:24 pm
Exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov called on men of draft age to leave occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, immediately, following Russia's recent announcement of "partial mobilization." Fedorov expects that Russia will roll out mobilization in the territories it occupies in Ukraine with the most severe conscription conducted in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych also called on residents in the occupied areas of the region to evacuate.
