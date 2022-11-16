Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Mayor: Kyiv receives World Smart City Award 'special recognition'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 4:08 pm
Share

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Kyiv received “special recognition” for its “Kyiv Digital” submission at the 2022 World Smart City Awards in Barcelona, Spain. Klitschko said Kyiv was recognized for its achievements in the development of “smart” municipal governance.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK