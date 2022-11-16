Mayor: Kyiv receives World Smart City Award 'special recognition'
November 16, 2022 4:08 pm
According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Kyiv received “special recognition” for its “Kyiv Digital” submission at the 2022 World Smart City Awards in Barcelona, Spain. Klitschko said Kyiv was recognized for its achievements in the development of “smart” municipal governance.
One hell of a year
