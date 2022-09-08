Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, September 8, 2022

externalMayor: Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 1:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Exiled mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said that details are being clarified. Later, he reported on his Telegram channel that the explosions had destroyed another Russian proxy's headquarters.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok