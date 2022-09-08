Mayor: Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
September 8, 2022 1:31 am
Exiled mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said that details are being clarified. Later, he reported on his Telegram channel that the explosions had destroyed another Russian proxy's headquarters.
