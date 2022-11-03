Mayor: Explosions reported in Melitopol, occupied city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said there were explosions in Melitopol at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 3. According to him, a part of the refrigeration engineering factory Refma might have been destroyed; Russian forces used one of the factory's buildings as a major personnel base.

On Oct. 25, Fedorov said that a car had exploded near a base of Russia's Federal Security Service in Melitopol and the premises from where Russian propaganda is broadcast in the occupied city.