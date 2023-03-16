Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Mayor: Explosions occur in central Kyiv district

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 6:27 am
Explosions occurred in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District early in the morning of March 9, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. The Holosiivskyi District is located in the southwestern part of the city. 

"Explosions in the Holosiivskyi District of the capital. All (emergency) services are en route to the site. More details to follow," he wrote. 

A loud explosion was heard in Kyiv early in the morning on March 9, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. 

Earlier, the Kyiv Oblast military administration reported that the oblast's air defenses had been operating.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr, as well as Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid a mass Russian attack overnight on March 9. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
