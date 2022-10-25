Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMayor: Explosions heard in occupied Melitopol on Oct. 25.

October 25, 2022 10:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A car exploded near the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and premises where Russian television is broadcast in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the morning of Oct. 25, according to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. Overnight, about seven explosions were heard in the village of Svitlodolynske in Melitopol District, Fedorov said earlier, citing local residents.

