Mayor: Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol
October 12, 2022 7:39 am
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Oct. 12 that a loud explosion was heard in different parts of the city, but more prominently in its northern part. According to preliminary information, a vehicle exploded. There is no information about casualties at the time of the publication.
