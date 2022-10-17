Mayor: Russian-occupied Enerhodar cut off from electricity after explosion
October 8, 2022 6:09 pm
According to Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov, the city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as the surrounding villages, were cut off from power after "another explosion." Orlov didn't provide details.
Enerhodar is home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been seized by Russian soldiers and used by Moscow as a tool of nuclear blackmail.
Enerhodar has been under Russian occupation since March.
