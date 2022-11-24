Mayor: Boris Johnson becomes honorary Kyiv citizen

The Kyiv City Council has given former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Nov. 24. “Boris has visited the Ukrainian capital several times - both during peace and the most dramatic period of our struggle against the Russian aggressor,” Klitschko said, adding that Johnson is a “great friend of Ukraine." He said that he is confident Johnson will continue to do "everything possible" to ensure continued support for Ukraine from the U.K. and other world leaders.