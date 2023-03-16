Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Mayor: 2 Russian missiles strike Kramatorsk, no injuries reported

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 3:50 am
Share

Russian forces fired two missiles at an industrial zone in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 19, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said

According to Honcharenko, there were no casualties as a result of the missile strike, but there were some damages. 

A shock wave also broke the windows of an apartment building, he added.

Russia has been relentlessly attacking civilian infrastructure and residential buildings across Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK