Mayor: 2 Russian missiles strike Kramatorsk, no injuries reported
February 20, 2023 3:50 am
Russian forces fired two missiles at an industrial zone in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 19, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said.
According to Honcharenko, there were no casualties as a result of the missile strike, but there were some damages.
A shock wave also broke the windows of an apartment building, he added.
Russia has been relentlessly attacking civilian infrastructure and residential buildings across Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.
