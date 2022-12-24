Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Mass poisoning reported at Polish facility for Ukrainian refugees.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 12:54 am
Fourteen people, including children, were hospitalized on Nov. 25 after what was likely a mass poisoning at a lodging facility for Ukrainian refugees in the Polish town of Glucholazy, Radio Opole, a Polish public radio station, reported.

Radio Opole reported on Nov. 26 that seven people were still in the hospital but their condition was improving. 

A doctor cited by the radio station said that norovirus had been detected in one of the patients and the examination results suggested that it was food poisoning. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
