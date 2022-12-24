Mass poisoning reported at Polish facility for Ukrainian refugees.
November 28, 2022 12:54 am
Fourteen people, including children, were hospitalized on Nov. 25 after what was likely a mass poisoning at a lodging facility for Ukrainian refugees in the Polish town of Glucholazy, Radio Opole, a Polish public radio station, reported.
Radio Opole reported on Nov. 26 that seven people were still in the hospital but their condition was improving.
A doctor cited by the radio station said that norovirus had been detected in one of the patients and the examination results suggested that it was food poisoning.
