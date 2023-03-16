Major fire reported at chemical plant in Russia's Ufa
February 18, 2023 1:43 am
The warehouse of the Krezol chemical plant caught fire in Russia's city of Ufa late on Feb. 17. The city is located 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow.
The fire has been put out, local media reported.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. The employees were able to evacuate.
Krezol chemical plant is the largest Russian manufacturer and supplier of reagents, laboratory equipment and furniture.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief