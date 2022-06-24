Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMacron: European Council to consider Ukraine’s application for EU membership in June.

May 18, 2022 2:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed to President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 17 that Ukraine’s application to join the EU will be considered at a meeting of the European Council in June. Macron also stated that France’s supplying of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine will continue and increase in the coming weeks. Earlier Macron said it will take decades for Ukraine to be accepted into the EU.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
