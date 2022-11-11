“I welcome Kherson’s return to Ukraine,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Nov. 11. “This is a critical step towards the restoration of its sovereign rights. France will stand beside the Ukrainian people.” Ukraine’s Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11. The city, which was Russia’s most significant gain after Feb. 24, and most of Kherson Oblast had been under Russian occupation since the early days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.