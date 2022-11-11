Macron congratulates Ukraine on liberating Kherson
This item is part of our running news digest
November 11, 2022 11:34 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
“I welcome Kherson’s return to Ukraine,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Nov. 11. “This is a critical step towards the restoration of its sovereign rights. France will stand beside the Ukrainian people.” Ukraine’s Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11. The city, which was Russia’s most significant gain after Feb. 24, and most of Kherson Oblast had been under Russian occupation since the early days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.