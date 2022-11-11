Support us
Friday, November 11, 2022

externalMacron congratulates Ukraine on liberating Kherson

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 11, 2022 11:34 pm
“I welcome Kherson’s return to Ukraine,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Nov. 11. “This is a critical step towards the restoration of its sovereign rights. France will stand beside the Ukrainian people.” Ukraine’s Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11. The city, which was Russia’s most significant gain after Feb. 24, and most of Kherson Oblast had been under Russian occupation since the early days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

