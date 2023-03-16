Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Lviv Oblast governor warns of 'real threat,' urges residents to stay in shelters

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 3:39 am
Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi warned residents in the oblast of a real threat, urging people to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

"Residents of Lviv Oblast, there is a real threat. Please stay in shelters until the end of the air alert," Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram. He did not provide any details about the threat. 

Kozytskyi's warning appeared after air raid alerts went off across Ukraine overnight on Feb. 16. In western Lviv Oblast, the air-raid warning system went off around 3 a.m.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
