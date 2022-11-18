Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 18, 2022

Local official: Ukrzaliznytsia to resume railway traffic between Kyiv and liberated Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 3:36 pm
Share

Ukraine’s state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia will resume railway traffic between Kyiv and the recently liberated Kherson on Nov. 18, according to Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson Oblast administration. 

The first train will depart on Nov. 18 with 200 passengers on board, Khlan said.

Ukraine liberated Kherson after eight months of occupation on Nov. 11 after Russian troops had withdrawn from the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city sits.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK