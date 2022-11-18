Local official: Ukrzaliznytsia to resume railway traffic between Kyiv and liberated Kherson

Ukraine’s state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia will resume railway traffic between Kyiv and the recently liberated Kherson on Nov. 18, according to Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson Oblast administration.

The first train will depart on Nov. 18 with 200 passengers on board, Khlan said.

Ukraine liberated Kherson after eight months of occupation on Nov. 11 after Russian troops had withdrawn from the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city sits.

