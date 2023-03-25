Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Local authorities: Russian forces shell 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 11:15 pm
Share

Russian troops shelled six communities in the bordering areas of the northeastern Sumy Oblast on March 25, but there were no casualties or damages reported, the local military regional administration said

The six communities that came under fire are Esmans, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, and Seredyna-Buda.

Areas near the Russian border in northern Ukraine continue to suffer from daily Russian shelling.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK