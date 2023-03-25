Local authorities: Russian forces shell 6 communities in Sumy Oblast
March 25, 2023 11:15 pm
Russian troops shelled six communities in the bordering areas of the northeastern Sumy Oblast on March 25, but there were no casualties or damages reported, the local military regional administration said.
The six communities that came under fire are Esmans, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, and Seredyna-Buda.
Areas near the Russian border in northern Ukraine continue to suffer from daily Russian shelling.
