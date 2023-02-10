Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Local authorities: Drone attack possible on Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 11:17 pm
Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported late on Feb. 10 that there was a threat of Russian drone attacks on the region. The administration urged residents to stay in shelters until the air rad alert is off. 

An air raid alert was activated in Kyiv and the region at 9:46 pm. Kyiv Oblast Military Administration wrote about the threat of drone strikes in less than an hour when some unofficial Telegram channels already reported sounds of explosions. 

Earlier in the evening, governors of Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts said that the Ukrainian air defense had shot down several Iranian-made Shahed drones over their regions. 

On Feb. 10 morning, Russia launched the 14th mass missile strike on Ukraine, targeting its energy infrastructure. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

