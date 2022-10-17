Lithuanian FM: Condemnation won't stop genocide
This item is part of our running news digest
September 18, 2022 6:00 am
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for tanks to be sent to Ukraine following the discovery of mass graves in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.
