This item is part of our running news digest

July 31, 2022 12:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Lithuanian Defense Ministry reports it will provide Ukraine with 10 more M113 APCs and packages of explosives and smoke grenades. Lithuania also offered training for Ukrainian mechanics and sappers. “Our moral duty is to support Ukraine with military equipment and train Ukrainian troops,” said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas. “We must clearly understand that if we do not stop the aggressor in Ukraine, we will have a war in our countries.”

