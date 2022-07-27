Lithuania resumes transit of goods to Kaliningrad
This item is part of our running news digest
July 23, 2022 3:47 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Lithuania lifted a ban on rail transport of sanctioned goods to and from Russia’s exclave on July 22, reports Reuters, citing Russian state-controlled media. The EU allowed Russia to continue the transit by rail of sanctioned goods destined for Kaliningrad through the bloc’s territory last week, adding that the transported goods must be inspected. Lithuania suspended the transport of some goods to Russia’s exclave in June due to European sanctions.