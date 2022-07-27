Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 23, 2022 3:47 am
Lithuania lifted a ban on rail transport of sanctioned goods to and from Russia’s exclave on July 22, reports Reuters, citing Russian state-controlled media. The EU allowed Russia to continue the transit by rail of sanctioned goods destined for Kaliningrad through the bloc’s territory last week, adding that the transported goods must be inspected. Lithuania suspended the transport of some goods to Russia’s exclave in June due to European sanctions.

