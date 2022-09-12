Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalLithuania lifts taxes for Ukrainian individual entrepreneurs for prewar contracts.

September 12, 2022 5:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian individual entrepreneurs that moved to the country due to Russia's invasion are not required to pay taxes nor submit a declaration for contracts concluded with clients in Ukraine before the forced relocation. They will have to pay taxes on new deals signed in Lithuania.

