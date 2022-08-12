Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalLithuania asks allies to replace weapons it transfers to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 12:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Deputy Defense Minister of Lithuania Argiris Butkevičius, the country is still looking for ways to support the Ukrainian army with additional weapons. Butkevičius says the process of transferring weapons would be faster if the allies agreed to hand Lithuania new weapons to increase the country's defense capabilities. Lithuania handed Ukraine military trucks, off-road vehicles for demining, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, mortars, and other military equipment.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok