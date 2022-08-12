Lithuania asks allies to replace weapons it transfers to Ukraine.
August 12, 2022
According to Deputy Defense Minister of Lithuania Argiris Butkevičius, the country is still looking for ways to support the Ukrainian army with additional weapons. Butkevičius says the process of transferring weapons would be faster if the allies agreed to hand Lithuania new weapons to increase the country's defense capabilities. Lithuania handed Ukraine military trucks, off-road vehicles for demining, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, mortars, and other military equipment.