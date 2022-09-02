LEGO Foundation donates $13.4 million to support education of Ukrainian children
September 2, 2022 8:30 am
The donation will be used by UNICEF, the MHPSS Collaborative, Peppy Pals, and other organizations to support the rebuilding of Ukraine’s educational system and the educational needs of displaced people.
