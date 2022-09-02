Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalLEGO Foundation donates $13.4 million to support education of Ukrainian children

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 8:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The donation will be used by UNICEF, the MHPSS Collaborative, Peppy Pals, and other organizations to support the rebuilding of Ukraine’s educational system and the educational needs of displaced people. 

