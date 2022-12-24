Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Law enforcement raids Moscow Patriarchate church in western Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 1:24 pm
Share

The local branch of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Nov. 27 that it conducted a search of a Moscow-linked cathedral in Ivano-Frankivsk to counter the possible “subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine.”

In comments to public broadcaster Suspilne, the SBU confirmed that the search was conducted inside the Cathedral of the Nativity, which belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church- Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), a branch of Orthodoxy in Ukraine still linked to the Russian Orthodox Church.

The "counterintelligence" operation in Ivano-Frankivsk comes a few days after the SBU conducted a nationwide raid on the grounds of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery and other locations of the UOC-MP in Ukraine, including Korets Monastery in Rivne Oblast.

The UOC-MP announced the cutting of ties with Moscow in May in response to Russia's full-scale invasion, but the remains little evidence that this move had any practical implications. The church came under renewed scrutiny from Ukrainian society after a video went viral of churchgoers praying for Russia in the Lavra in Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK