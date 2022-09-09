Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 6:19 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Latvian President Egils Levits met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sept. 9 to express Latvia’s “continued strong support to Ukraine until victory in this war.” “Latvia will help in the reconstruction effort,” Levits said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
