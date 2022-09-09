Latvian President makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
September 9, 2022 6:19 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Latvian President Egils Levits met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sept. 9 to express Latvia’s “continued strong support to Ukraine until victory in this war.” “Latvia will help in the reconstruction effort,” Levits said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.