Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 27, 2023

Latvia to provide medical aid to 120 injured Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 2:45 pm
Share

Latvia has pledged to provide medical assistance to 120 wounded Ukrainian soldiers in 2023, Latvian public media LSM reported, citing Latvian Health Minister Liga Mengelsone.

During a meeting with Latvian surgeons who had operated on the wounded Ukrainians, Mengelsone said that Latvia would continue supporting the people of Ukraine, as cited by the LSM. 

Last year, 130 wounded Ukrainians received medical care in Latvia's Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital and the Vaivari National Rehabilitation Center.

Earlier on Jan. 18, Latvia announced a new military aid package for Ukraine which would include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Latvian government has provided military assistance to Ukraine worth 300 million euros, according to the Latvian media outlet Delfi.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK