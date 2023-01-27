Latvia to provide medical aid to 120 injured Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

Latvia has pledged to provide medical assistance to 120 wounded Ukrainian soldiers in 2023, Latvian public media LSM reported, citing Latvian Health Minister Liga Mengelsone.

During a meeting with Latvian surgeons who had operated on the wounded Ukrainians, Mengelsone said that Latvia would continue supporting the people of Ukraine, as cited by the LSM.

Last year, 130 wounded Ukrainians received medical care in Latvia's Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital and the Vaivari National Rehabilitation Center.

Earlier on Jan. 18, Latvia announced a new military aid package for Ukraine which would include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition, and unmanned aerial vehicles.



Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Latvian government has provided military assistance to Ukraine worth 300 million euros, according to the Latvian media outlet Delfi.

