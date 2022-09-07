Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalLatvia supports gradual introduction of mandatory military service

This item is part of our running news digest

September 7, 2022 7:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In 2007, Latvia abolished compulsory military service but will return it in 2023 for males 18-27 years old amid security concerns caused by Russia's war against Ukraine. Latvian Minister of Defense Artis Pabriks said two conscriptions are planned for next year. For the first draft in January, the Ministry of Defense will invite young people to apply for military training on a voluntary basis. Starting from the second half of 2023, citizens will also be conscripted on a mandatory basis. The government plans to attract about 1,000 citizens to Latvian army units. 

