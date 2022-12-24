Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Kyiv Independent's reporter makes Teen Vogue 21 Under 21 list

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 15, 2022 4:28 am
Kyiv Independent's reporter Anastasiia Lapatina was featured among Teen Vogue's annual 21 Under 21 list of changemakers, influencers, activists, and artists who have made a substantial impact in their communities and the world.

Anastasiia Lapatina is a national reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post, Ukraine’s oldest and largest English-language publication, and has focused on politics and human rights, publishing stories about Crimea, Donbas, and Ukrainians in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Gaza. 

"Anastasiia has been documenting Russia’s war on Ukraine every day since, both for the Independent and on social media, where her following has grown quickly," reads her profile on Teen Vogue's website. “My biggest challenge is dealing with publicity while being young, and while watching my country [!be!] destroyed and my people killed every single day,” Anastasiia was quoted as saying. 

