Kuleba: ‘Nothing changes for Ukraine’ following Russia’s illegal annexations
September 30, 2022 7:50 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine will “continue liberating our land and our people, restoring our territorial integrity” despite Russia’s condemned actions. He noted that, in trying to annex Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, “Putin tries to grab territories he doesn’t even physically control on the ground.”
