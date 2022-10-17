Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 30, 2022 7:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine will “continue liberating our land and our people, restoring our territorial integrity” despite Russia’s condemned actions. He noted that, in trying to annex Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, “Putin tries to grab territories he doesn’t even physically control on the ground.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
