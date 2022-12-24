Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Kuleba: NATO countries should increase arms production for battles ahead

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 29, 2022 12:42 pm
Share

In an interview with Politico, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged NATO countries to boost their weapons production, adding that if they don’t, “we won’t be able to win – as simple as that.” 

Kuleba said Ukraine needs air defense, tanks, and production lines. 

“We also have to face one fact: There are countries in the world who have what Ukraine needs but who are not going to sell it in sufficient quantities for political reasons,” he said. 

“Instead of counting on them and spending months on trying to convince them, production has to be launched so that… we do not fall dependent on the whims of the third countries who have stuff in stocks but who are not willing to share it.” 

On Nov. 28, Kuleba said the meeting of NATO foreign affairs heads would be equally dedicated to Ukraine’s defense issues, namely new weapons, ammunition, military equipment, and the country’s energy system. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 25 that he would urge member states at the meeting to supply Ukraine with more fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment, and drone jammers. 

He added that NATO would also assist Ukraine in shifting from Soviet-era equipment to modern NATO standards, doctrine, and training.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK