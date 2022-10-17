Kuleba: France, Ukraine working on new Caesar howitzers delivery.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 22, 2022 7:43 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Sept. 22 to discuss a wide range of topics, including support for Ukraine and the shipment of additional arms.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.